RUNAWAY ELVES: Show us your best elf-ies

ON THE LOOK OUT: Three-year-old Alayah Smith and three-year-old Harrison Murray are on the lookout for Fraser The Elf. Cody Fox

FRASER the elf has escaped from the workshop in the North Pole and now Santa is calling for Fraser Coast kids like Alayah Smith and Harrison Murray to find him.

Fraser elves will be hiding in parks all across the region from Saturday, December 15.

The lucky families who find an elf are invited to play host for the festive season and take them on adventures around the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said council scouts had already spotted some eager elves who are excited about meeting their host families.

"We urge all families to make the elves feel welcome by showing them around the region - anywhere from Bauple or Brooweena to Howard, Hervey Bay or Maryborough."

"Share your elf's adventures by posting photos to social media, include the location, tag Fraser Coast Regional Council and use hashtags #FraserElf or #FestiveFraserCoast."

The big man in red has also granted permission to allow Fraser Elves to continue living with their host families after Christmas.

The Chronicle will be releasing a full list of the parks you will be able to find Fraser the elf later this week.