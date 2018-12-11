Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE LOOK OUT: Three-year-old Alayah Smith and three-year-old Harrison Murray are on the lookout for Fraser The Elf.
ON THE LOOK OUT: Three-year-old Alayah Smith and three-year-old Harrison Murray are on the lookout for Fraser The Elf. Cody Fox
Community

RUNAWAY ELVES: Show us your best elf-ies

11th Dec 2018 7:38 AM

FRASER the elf has escaped from the workshop in the North Pole and now Santa is calling for Fraser Coast kids like Alayah Smith and Harrison Murray to find him.

Fraser elves will be hiding in parks all across the region from Saturday, December 15.

The lucky families who find an elf are invited to play host for the festive season and take them on adventures around the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said council scouts had already spotted some eager elves who are excited about meeting their host families.

"We urge all families to make the elves feel welcome by showing them around the region - anywhere from Bauple or Brooweena to Howard, Hervey Bay or Maryborough."

"Share your elf's adventures by posting photos to social media, include the location, tag Fraser Coast Regional Council and use hashtags #FraserElf or #FestiveFraserCoast."

The big man in red has also granted permission to allow Fraser Elves to continue living with their host families after Christmas.

The Chronicle will be releasing a full list of the parks you will be able to find Fraser the elf later this week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BOOST: Downer secures $336 million contract

    premium_icon BOOST: Downer secures $336 million contract

    News Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk confirmed every train would be upgraded in the Heritage City to be disability compliant.

    Bailey the glider makes miraculous recovery after storm

    Bailey the glider makes miraculous recovery after storm

    Environment She was rescued in October.

    Holidaymaker hospitalised after marine sting off Fraser

    premium_icon Holidaymaker hospitalised after marine sting off Fraser

    Breaking He told his rescuers he was in "severe pain".

    Mackay's new athletics facility shows what Coast could have

    premium_icon Mackay's new athletics facility shows what Coast could have

    News Council has maintained its silence about the precinct's future.

    Local Partners