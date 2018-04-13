Runners to replicate symbolic Games moment at Parkrun

AT 68, Lyle Gronow is in the best shape of her life and it's all thanks to Parkrun.

The semi-retired teacher has dropped 20kg since going along to her first session of the free community 5km run in 2014.

Camaraderie and friendship is a major part of the initiative, and on Saturday participants in Hervey Bay will do a repeat of the Commonwealth Games symbolic moment in which three Australian athletes waited on-track until the final competitor finished too.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Lineo Chaka of Lesotho is greeted by Eloise Wellings of Australia, Madeline Hills of Australia and Celia Sullohern of Australia as she finishes the Women's 10,000 metres final during the Athletics on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele

Hervey Bay runners will be encouraged to wait at the finish line this morning until everyone has completed the 5km length.

With about 320 regular attendees, there could be quite the line-up near the Urangan Pier with Ms Gronow to be among those cheering.

But she won't be running in this Parkrun and is instead saving her energy for the 10km event in Bay Break, which is on today and tomorrow.

The great-grandmother hopes to finish it in under an hour.

"Once you come to Parkrun, you want to keep coming as everyone is so welcoming," Ms Gronow said.

"I have been improving ever since I started and I hope my personal best is still to come."

Hervey Bay Parkrun organiser Stuart Marshall said it was heart-warming to watch the Commonwealth Games moment when athletes supported each other.

"There's generally a few of us that cheer people on, but this week we have asked everyone to hang around and form a guard of honour in the home stretch," Mr Marshall said.

"We have a designated tail walker each week so nobody comes in last."

Hervey Bay Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 7am from Lions Park, which is near the Urangan Pier.

Maryborough's Parkrun starts at Cheapside St, and is also on Saturdays from 7am.