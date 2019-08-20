Running for fun creates success for Torbanlea students

BRACE OF MEDALS: Ethan Forbes and Bayley Carius display their medal haul from the Queensland Schools athletic championships.

BRACE OF MEDALS: Ethan Forbes and Bayley Carius display their medal haul from the Queensland Schools athletic championships. Brendan Bowers

ATHLETICS: The small school community of Torbanlea is celebrating the success of two students at the Queensland School State Athletic Carnival.

Bayley Carius and Ethan Forbes won a host of medals at last week's carnival.

The two multi-class athletes won 11 medals between them over the two days.

Ethan was first across the line in 200m, 800m, 4 x 100m relay and the long jump.

He also won a silver in the 100m event.

Teammate Bayley won gold in the 100m, 200m and 800m running events.

He also nabbed a silver in the discus and a bronze in the long jump and 4 x 100m relay.

Both athletes have been selected in the Queensland Schools Primary Schools athletic team and will compete at the national titles in Darwin next month. For Ethan it will be the second year in a row that he has represented Queensland.

"Last year I went to Melbourne with the team and it was great fun,” he said.

Bayley, on the other hand, is yet to wear State colours and said he was excited about the opportunity.

"I love everything about athletics and can't wait to run again,” he said.

Bayley only joined Hervey Bay Little Athletics earlier this year.

Torbanlea teacher Kelly O'Brien said she was proud of the two boys and their achievements.

"It is great for the kids and provides an outlet for them both,” she said.

"Their love of sport allows us to keep them on track and focused at school.

"The other kids see them as role models and it gives them something to aspire to.”

Both students have no plans to stop and are hoping to one day represent Australia in athletics.

Until that day arrives, they are focused on travelling to Darwin, doing their best and having fun.

And the trip to Darwin has an added bonus for Bayley as he has never flown in a plane before.

Ethan had a little wisdom for Bayley about the experience.

"The best part is the food you get,” Ethan said.