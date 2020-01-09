Running for gold to help raise money for charity

Park Run Fundraiser – (L) 15yo Brandon Morrison, Stuart Marshall, Julie Marshall and 15yo Emma Morrison from Parkrun are calling for donations at this Saturday’s event to raise money for bushfire relief. Photo: Cody Fox

HERVEY Bay parkrun participants will put in a golden effort this Saturday to help raise money for Red Cross bushfire appeals.

Runners will dress up in yellow and red to show their support for bushfire affected communities and fundraise at the same time.

Event director Julie Marshall said the parkrun would help raise funds for devastated communities affected by the bushfire catastrophe.

“Anyone can join in and have a go at the parkrun and we just ask for a gold coin donation and for some fun red or yellow outfits,” Ms Marshall said.

“Just meet at the Urangan Pier at 6.45am for a run briefing and the fun will start at 7am.

“You don’t have to be fast to take part in the run.

“Families with their pet dog can take part and join in.”

The significance of the colours is to pay respect to the firefighters battling the blazes in NSW and Victoria.

Red is for the regular fire and rescue brigades and yellow for rural firefighters.

The community group can only do one fundraiser a year and dedicated this to bushfire appeals and expect close to 500 attendees.

The Australian Red Cross will be available to take gold coin donations.

More information go to Facebook and search Hervey Bay parkrun.