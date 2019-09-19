Running start for Roar as they prepare for Wide Bay trial

RUNNING START: Brisbane Roar's first training session at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct.

RUNNING START: Brisbane Roar's first training session at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct. Alistair Brightman

BRISBANE Roar players have quickly grown accustomed to life on the Fraser Coast.

After arriving on Wednesday, Queensland's only A-league team is already making itself at home.

Roar CEO, David Pourre, was quick to praise the surface and the amenities at the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct.

"It is a great surface with great facilities,” he said.

Mr Pourre was on hand yesterday to watch his team be put through its paces by the coaching staff.

"It is a privilege to come and play on the Fraser Coast against the Wide Bay Select team,” Pourre said.

He praised the Fraser Coast Regional Council for having the foresight to attract teams and events to the region.

"It is wonderful to be working with another progressive Council,” he said.

Mr Pourre believes it is important for the team to travel to regional centres.

The Roar also played a trial in Gladstone in preparation for the season ahead.

"We are the only A-league team in the state,” he said.

Mr Pourre praised the football community for itrs support.

"The weather is warm just like the reception and hospitality we have received since we arrived,” he said.

Councillor Stuart Taylor believes the pre-season match will be a great opportunity for the Wide Bay community.

"It is a great chance for the community to come and watch their A-league team,” Cr Taylor said.

"The short-term benefit is immediate, but the long-term result will be invaluable.”

The Roar held an open training session yesterday afternoon before a dinner with the community at the Hervey Bay RSL.

Players will conduct another training session at the Sports Precinct before travelling to Maryborough State High School for the afternoon.

It will all culminate in the main event against Wide Bay on Saturday night.

The match is free for anyone to attend but bookings are encouraged.

More than 2800 tickets have already been booked for the match.

Tickets for the match are still available via the Fraser Coast Regional Council website.

Match kicks off at 5pm.