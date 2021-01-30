Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rural fireys are keen on getting a head start with controlled burns for winter. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Rural fireys are keen on getting a head start with controlled burns for winter. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Council News

Rural fireys keen to get a head start on controlled burns

Lacee Froeschl
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents can rest assured that the council are looking into appropriate bushfire management options including controlled burns ahead of winter.

In the wake of the devastating fires that ravaged Fraser Island, councillor Paul Truscott brought the issue before council and was met with unanimous approval.

He requested a report on undertaking of controlled burns on council-owned bush land to remove undergrowth fuel to avoid potentially dangerous bushfire situations.

PLANNING SCHEME: Council considers amendments

“To investigate which areas might need it as more of a priority and get the ball rolling,” Cr Truscott said.

“I regularly get asked about council delivering controlled burns … from residents in my division that are near council bushland, which I seem to have quite a bit.

“They’re expressing those concerns early and asking to get the process started now so that when we get to those winter months when there is more of an opportunity to do burns that we can do it.”

Cr Truscott said members of the Rural Fire Brigade said they’d take on the opportunity to have these as training exercises with council.

“We’ve seen devastating effects of fire getting out of control on Fraser Island and how quickly it can happen,” he said.

Councillors Jade Wellings and James Hansen both voiced they too had requests and concerns from community members in their patch.

Cr Hansen said it was particularly bad around Burrum Town and Aldershot.

Cr Wellings said questioned whether the council would continue with hiring a person whose role it would be to look at bushfire mitigation after a previous attempt didn’t eventuate.

“There are limited funds available for bushfire management but there are some funds to do something,” Council CEO Ken Diehm said.

controlled burn council meetings fraser coast bushfire fraser coast council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ALL ABOARD: Downer EDI welcomes 2021 apprentices

        Premium Content ALL ABOARD: Downer EDI welcomes 2021 apprentices

        News New year, new apprentices for landmark Maryborough rail manufacturer.

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights

        Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        Premium Content Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        News Qld public housing: One in six homes subject of complaints