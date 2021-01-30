Rural fireys keen to get a head start on controlled burns

Rural fireys are keen on getting a head start with controlled burns for winter. Picture: Alistair Brightman

Residents can rest assured that the council are looking into appropriate bushfire management options including controlled burns ahead of winter.

In the wake of the devastating fires that ravaged Fraser Island, councillor Paul Truscott brought the issue before council and was met with unanimous approval.

He requested a report on undertaking of controlled burns on council-owned bush land to remove undergrowth fuel to avoid potentially dangerous bushfire situations.

PLANNING SCHEME: Council considers amendments

“To investigate which areas might need it as more of a priority and get the ball rolling,” Cr Truscott said.

“I regularly get asked about council delivering controlled burns … from residents in my division that are near council bushland, which I seem to have quite a bit.

“They’re expressing those concerns early and asking to get the process started now so that when we get to those winter months when there is more of an opportunity to do burns that we can do it.”

Cr Truscott said members of the Rural Fire Brigade said they’d take on the opportunity to have these as training exercises with council.

“We’ve seen devastating effects of fire getting out of control on Fraser Island and how quickly it can happen,” he said.

Councillors Jade Wellings and James Hansen both voiced they too had requests and concerns from community members in their patch.

Cr Hansen said it was particularly bad around Burrum Town and Aldershot.

Cr Wellings said questioned whether the council would continue with hiring a person whose role it would be to look at bushfire mitigation after a previous attempt didn’t eventuate.

“There are limited funds available for bushfire management but there are some funds to do something,” Council CEO Ken Diehm said.