The Australian Transport Safety Bureau on Tuesday released a preliminary report into a plane crash on August 7 near Braidwood, about 100 kilometres east of Canberra.
Property developer dies after plane spirals out of control

by Matt Coughlan
8th Oct 2019 12:50 PM

A pilot died after his plane spiralled out of control as he attempted to land in rural NSW, with the light aircraft slowing down and dropping from 150 metres in the sky.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau on Tuesday released a preliminary report into the the crash which happened at about 11.30am on August 7 near Braidwood, about 100 kilometres east of Canberra.

The ATSB found no defects with the engine, flight controls or structure of the plane before it crashed, killing Picton property developer John Corbett who had been on a flying tour with a friend in a separate aircraft.

The other pilot landed his plane on a Braidwood property about 15 minutes earlier.

He told Mr Corbett the landing area was undulating and not suitable for the type of plane he was flying.

Witnesses saw the plane circling before beginning to slow down and lose height.

Its left wing then dropped and the aircraft entered a steep rotating descent.

The ATSB's investigation will now look at data from the engine and other electronic devices, examine the pilot's qualifications, experience and medical history, and assess maintenance records.

The bureau will also look at the aircraft's flight instruments and assess its flight performance.



