Rural property with Fraser Is views gets top price

IN A week where rural areas of the Fraser Coast dominate the top 10 reported sales in the real estate market, a home on the banks of the Great Sandy Strait with views of Fraser Island has reached the top price.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 118 Janine Street, Booral was listed for "offers over $799,000" for 116 days before selling for $800,000.

The five-acre property includes a vintage timber staircase from 1880, two dams with irrigation plus bamboo and ironbark plantations, a detached self-contained two-bedroom granny flat and a self-contained unit with pet run attached to the main residence.

The home also has air-conditioning, solar power, an outdoor barbecue area with in-ground pool and a three-bay garage as well as a boat/caravan port and carport

The home last sold in July 1990 for $82,500 and the land was valued in June last year for $355,000.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $350,000, which gave one home owner the title to 125 Berallan Dr in Tinana.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 12 Sandpiper St, River Heads that sold for $60,000.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket, which has remained constant for the past fortnight with 542 houses and 43 units.

Meanwhile, 22 houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month is $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

Top 10 reported sales in the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 118 Janine St, Booral $800,000

2. 5 Cockatiel Ct, Dundowran Beach $621,000

3. 76 Panorama Dr, Dundowran Beach $550,000

4. 23 Waters Edge Dr, Craignish $526,000

5. 32 Parklands Bvd, Wondunna $480,000

6. 8 Seacrest Dr, Wondunna $419,000

7. 19 North St, Point Vernon $416,000

8. 30 Lachlan Dr, Oakhurst $400,000

9. 22 Spinnaker Dr, Point Vernon $389,000

10. 10 Meledie Av, Kawungan $374,500

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.