Rural shed ripped apart during ferocious storms

RIPPED OUT: Yengarie farm owner Lyn Dunning in what's left of their farm shed after storms last week. Alistair Brightman

WITHIN the storm first hit her Yengarie property Lyn Dunning thought it sounded like a jet fighter flying over.

Fifteen minutes later the pine trees scattered around the farm had been snapped in two and hail and wind had smashed her kitchen and bedroom windows.

But when she stepped outside after the storm, she could hardly believe her eyes.

The family shed, housing 50 year's worth of tools and farming equipment that had been collected by her grandfather and extended family, had been ripped apart by ferocious winds.

"We didn't hear a thing, we only found out until we walked outside after the rain,” Ms Dunning said.

"It's absolutely devastating, this was his recreational shed and a man's shed is his treasure.

"I just wonder where you start? We have to sort through everything and go through the insurance.”

Ms Dunning's property was one of hundreds lashed by tornado-like winds when dangerous thunderstorms rolled through parts of rural Maryborough last week.

The winds were so strong they tore the shed off its concrete supports.

One of the miniature horses owned by the family was killed after being picked up by the wind and dropped.

"It's all a bit surreal now, because we've been left with the clean up,” she said.