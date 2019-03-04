RUSH HOUR: Shock at truckie’s scary act

Who is in the wrong? Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

7:45am

The NSW coalition will more than double its funding for a western Sydney metro if it wins this month's election, with a promise to start construction next year.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday promised an extra $3.4 billion to the Metro West project, taking the state funding to $6.4 billion.

Ms Berejiklian said her government would begin construction of the project in 2020, with tunnelling expected to begin in Westmead in 2021.

The NSW Labor opposition has promised $5 billion towards the project, with another $3 billion from the federal government if Bill Shorten wins the May election.

NSW Labor leader Michael Daley said he would complete the project, which will run from the CBD to Sydney's west, faster than the government.

But Transport Minister Andrew Constance said there was no way Labor could build the metro any faster.

"You can't build it any quicker, even if you tried," Mr Constance told reporters in Westmead, where the Liberal Party unveiled its big, blue, bespoke "Gladys" election bus.

"Unlike Labor, we are putting the money in, we're not waiting around for fictitious federal funds."

He said Labor's plan to hold parliamentary inquiries into infrastructure projects over $1 billion would delay the metro.

Mr Constance wouldn't provide an overall cost estimate on the metro, which he said would take commuters from Sydney to Parramatta in 20 minutes.

The project will take about eight years to complete and has reportedly been estimated to cost $18 billion.

-AAP

A map of the proposed Sydney Metro West.

7:20am

Man to sue Pell over 1970s sex abuse

A man is set to file a lawsuit against George Pell in Melbourne today after claiming the disgraced cardinal molested him in a swimming pool in the 1970s.

The 50-year-old man has claimed he was a resident in St Joseph's Boys Home in Ballarat from February 1974 to 1978 and says he suffered physical and sexual abuse by Pell during that time, according to the Herald Sun.

He was a complainant against Pell in a second trial over allegations Pell indecently assaulted boys in Ballarat in the 1970s.

The case was abandoned by prosecutors after a court deemed vital evidence inadmissable; with the man saying he was left devastated by the decision.

"It took a lot of courage and soul searching to be prepared to tell my story, accusing one of the most senior Catholics in the world of serious criminal offences, and eventually I was ready to have my day in court," he told the Herald Sun.

"But when I was told they had withdrawn the case I felt empty, and that an injustice had occurred."

The man's lawyer has claimed there are at least three other witnesses would testify they suffered similar abuse at the hands of the cardinal.

A man is set to sue George Pell after claiming he molested him at a swimming pool in the 1970s. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

6:55am

Man extradited to Qld for drug trafficking

A man has been extradited from NSW to Queensland on charges of drug trafficking in 2014 and 2015.

Police say the 45-year-old man was involved in commercial trafficking of ice on the Gold Coast a few years ago.

He had been in custody in NSW on unrelated charged and was due for release into the community but was extradited to Queensland on Saturday and charged with numerous offences, including money laundering.

He is set to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson praised the dedication of all officers involved.

"This has been a protracted and exhaustive investigation and highlights the tenacity of detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad to target serious and organised crime on the Gold Coast," he said.

6:35am

Controversy over truckie's dangerous decision

A truck driver has divided opinion online after video emerged of the unknown motorist doing something very dangerous on an Aussie motorway, but not everyone thinks they are in the wrong.

Footage uploaded to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page shows the massive truck travelling along the left lane on the M1 between Sydney and Newcastle.

The footage shows a red car indicating before moving into the middle lane from the right.

Just as the driver of the red car starts moving over the truck puts on its blinker and moves into the middle lane as well.

The driver of the car realised that the truck hasn't seen them and slams on the breaks to try and avoid a collision, but the truck still hits them.

The truck driver then speeds off without stopping to see if the car is okay.

Social media users were divided about who was in the wrong, with many claiming the truck driver was right because the car shouldn't have moved into their blind spot.

"That's why you don't change lanes in to a trucks blind spot. Common sense really," one person said.

"I'm sorry but this was the cars fault. They both merged about the same time and they merged into the trucks blind spot," another said.

However, other's believed the car was completely in the right.

"Mazda indicated & entered the lane before the truck even began to indicate. The Mazda was on the right side of the truck not undertaking, the truck driver purely didn't look," one said.

Another said: "The car is not doing anything illegal. It would be the trucks blind spot and the truckie should have checked his blind spot first before changing lane."

6:10am

Fires rip through Vic as temperatures drop

Bushfires have ripped through Victoria's east, with a wind change challenging firefighters working all night to contain the blaze.

Despite cooler conditions expected on Monday, firefighters may have to contend with dry lightning, which could start more fires.

The Bunyip State Park fire, burning 65km east of Melbourne, was sparked by lightning strikes on Friday and has destroyed more than 10,000 hectares.

The blaze is still racing towards the Princes Freeway and emergency warnings remain in place for the surrounding area.

"The risk of lightning redevelops in the late morning with the chance of some showers and thunderstorms," Bureau of Meteorology's senior forecaster Christie Johnson said.

While there was a chance of showers, it was hard to pinpoint where they would hit, and there would only be a few millimetres of rainfall, she said.

"It will be cooler and more humid on Monday which will help with the firefighting efforts," she said.

However, Sunday night's wind change is raising worries the blaze would change direction.

"We are certainly concerned with the change that's going to come through … we know that will mean the eastern flank of the fire will become the head of the fire," Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said on Sunday.

"The Bunyip fire is worse than one that burned in the same spot on Black Saturday, the Country Fire Authority assistant chief officer Trevor Owen said.

-AAP

There is a bushfire burning in the Bunyip State Park. Fires burn outside Gembrook. Picture: Mark Stewart

5:45am

Man charged over fatal hit and run

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Sydney's northwest that killed a boy and left and woman and young girl fighting for their lives.

According to police the man was driving a Holden Commodore and hit six stationary cars as he was exiting the M2 in Baulkham Hills about 7pm on Saturday.

A family, including a man and woman, both 38, boy, 12, and girl, 5, were in a Holden Captiva when it was hit.

The boy died at the scene and the woman and girl were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The man who was driving the Captiva was taken to hospital for assessment.

The driver of another car, a 65-year-old man, and his passenger, a 58-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of another four cars escaped unhurt but the drivers were taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

"The only way to describe the crash scene is absolutely horrific. We have had to cut five people out of their vehicles," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Kernin Lambert told The Daily Telegraph.

A major police search was initiated including the use of PolAir and the dog unit to track down the driver of the Holden Commodore after he allegedly ran from the scene.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at a house at Narraweena, on Sydney's northern beaches, just before 3.30am on Sunday.

He was charged with 10 offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, failing to stop after a fatal crash and speeding more than 45km/h over the limit.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday and will reappear in court today.