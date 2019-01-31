RUSH HOUR: Shock at brutal church sign

This sign has caused a stir. Picture: Anglican Parish of Gosford

This sign has caused a stir. Picture: Anglican Parish of Gosford

An Anglican priest has made waves after putting up a sign outside of his church with a very controversial message for parents with teenage kids.

Father Rod Bower, of Gosford Anglican Church, conducted the funeral service for Alex Ross-King, who died from an overdose at FOMO Music Festival on January 12.

Her death, along with a spate of other drug related incidents, has sparked a major call for pill testing at festivals, with Father Bower deciding to weigh in on the issue.

"When will we love our kids more than being right," the sign read outside his church.

In an emotional Facebook post the priest asked what circumstances lead to Alex's death and the others like it.

"Many commentators have said we were there because young people sometimes make poor choices, and they are right," he wrote.

"They also say that young adults need to take responsibility for their actions, and they are right.

"Others suggest that "pill testing" is not the answer and they are right, although I do believe that it is part of the question.

"There seems to me that there are a lot of people standing around being "right", while young people are still dying."

Father Bower is known for his progressive signs and many people praised him for taking a stance on the issue, but not everyone was impressed.

"I find the inference that parents who are opposed to pill testing love their children less abhorrent," one person said.

"You are misinformed and flat out wrong," another said.

One added: "Keep religion out of politics … no good comes from it."

Qld psychologist facing sex charges in NSW

An Australian psychologist will appear in a Tweed Heads court to face historical sex offences against young boys dating back to the 1960s.

The psychologist was a Scoutmaster in Sydney, where he is alleged to have sexually abused three 12-year-old boys who were members of his troop.

Detectives from Inner West and Eastern Suburbs Police Area Commands launched an investigation after the trio came forward with allegations last year.

The man eventually became a psychologist who once treated contestants on a reality television show and profiled notorious criminals.

The 75-year-old's charges include indecent dealing and buggery.

Defence solicitor Colin Greatorix said his client denied the allegations and would defend the charges, which would "utterly destroy" his reputation.

"All you need unfortunately is to have a sniff of something illegal, immoral or unacceptable and people's reputations are destroyed," he said.

"His career at the moment I would say is finished."

Couple to be sentenced over terror plot

A young Sydney couple, who has an obsession with being a jihadi Bonnie and Clyde, are due to be sentenced for plotting a terrorist attack.

Sameh Bayda and Alo-Bridget Namoa, both 18 when they married in an Islamic ceremony in 2015, were found guilty in October of conspiring between early December 2015 and late January 2016 to do an act in preparation for a terrorist act.

It is believed they planned the attack for New Year's Eve, with Bayda sending his wife a photo of his in a mask and giving the ISIS salute.

Their phones contained a vast amount of extremist material, including graphic images and videos of beheadings and soldiers carrying Islamic flags, and communications to each other.

During their NSW Supreme Court hearing in December, Namoa claimed she no longer held those "disgusting" fanatical extremist views and had shed her hijab.

The now 21-year-old said her texts encouraging Sameh Bayda to carry out a terrorist attack were the actions of a "childish, inquisitive hypothetically- thinking" teenager.

Bayda also claimed he had renounced Islam and found Christianity. He denied that he was just saying that in the hope of getting a lighter sentence.

They are due to be sentenced today.