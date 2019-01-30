Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Would you eat this hospital food?
Would you eat this hospital food?
Food & Entertainment

Fury at gross hospital meal

by Ally Foster
30th Jan 2019 5:46 AM

A SHOCKING photo of an "omelette" served to patients at Scottish hospital has been branded "not suitable for a dog".

The image of the horrific meal shows a tiny omelette so charred from overcooking that pieces have broken off.

It was served to a female patient at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and shared on social media by one of the country's politicians.

Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote: "My constituent has been in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh ten days.

"This was her dinner tonight. Food's been consistently poor. (It's an omelette btw).

Social media users were disgusted by the photograph.

One wrote: "That's an omelette? It looks horrific. And where are the vegetables? One can only recover properly on a balanced healthy diet.

"Making an omelette even for large numbers is not rocket science. Scotland's flagship hospital is one scary place."

"Omg you wouldn't feed that to the dogs. My brother's in hospital at the moment and he was given a burnt shell pie and equally burnt beans the other day. Equally unsuitable for the dogs," another said.

-Read more.

More Stories

Show More
complaint hospital food omlette scotland

Top Stories

    NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    premium_icon NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    News A 19-year-old Kingaroy man has been arrested over the robbery of an Eli Waters bottle shop and a spate of Hervey Bay offences spanning two months

    Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    premium_icon Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    Community A local mum has cashed in on a painstaking job most parents hate.

    The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    premium_icon The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    News This was a moment that would stay with the now-71-year-old forever