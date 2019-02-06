Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows a croc that is about to chow down on a feed get attacked by shark on the Adelaide River. Picture: Supplied
Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows a croc that is about to chow down on a feed get attacked by shark on the Adelaide River. Picture: Supplied
News

Shark fights hungry croc

by Ally Foster
6th Feb 2019 8:07 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

FOOTAGE of a shark challenging a massive crocodile for food has left tourists on a jumping croc tour in the Northern Territory horrified.

The jaw-dropping encounter was filmed by Darwin resident Jonathan Kehler who decided to take his friends who were visiting from Europe out on one of the popular tours on the Adelaide River.

But the group got more than they bargained for when a shark leapt out of the water and tried to grab the piece of chicken the guide was dangling for the waiting croc.

"It was not scared of the croc and just tried to grab a bite … the shark sort of scared the crocodile a little bit but the croc ended up getting the chicken," Mr Kehler told NT News.

The crocodile and shark collided mid-air, with the shark quickly racing off.

Mr Kehler said it was a stern reminder to not mess with Aussie wildlife.

crocodile editors picks food rush hour shark fight

Top Stories

    SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    premium_icon SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    News Dozens of subcontractors are out of pocket after the construction company tasked with two major Maryborough projects went bust

    Ozautoelectrics lights the way for men's mental health

    premium_icon Ozautoelectrics lights the way for men's mental health

    Whats On For one day only you can get your car globe fixed for a gold coin

    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    premium_icon Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    Business Tradies demand action as no-one faces charges over collapses