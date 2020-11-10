Russell Coight snake tips help girl

A girl bitten by one of the world’s most venomous snakes swiftly reflected on advice from fictional wildlife expert Russell Coight.

Nine-year-old Grace was in a backyard workshop north of Geelong when the one-and-a-half metre tiger snake bit her on the foot last week.

"She heard a rustle in the leaves," her mum Louise told radio 3AW on Tuesday.

"She had been watching and catching lizards most of the morning, so she went to the sound, thinking it was a lizard, but it was a really large tiger snake curled up.

"It was rearing up and hissing at her and as she jumped back, it bit her on the foot."

Grace screamed and ran inside for help.

Louise said she lay Grace on the floor, placed a snake compression bandage on her leg and kept her calm before calling triple-0.

"I asked Grace to stay calm and not move, but she told me: 'It's okay, mum, I know what to do because Russell Coight taught me. I need to stay calm, immobilise the leg and call for help."

Russell Coight is the accident-prone survival and wildlife expert of the Aussie outback in the TV program "All Aussie Adventures".

Coight is played by comedian Glenn Robbins, who was on hand on Tuesday to give Grace the thumbs up.

"I just want to say congrats on your great work and following all the rules I've set out," Coight told Grace on air during the radio interview.

"It's very, very great," Grace agreed.

Tiger snakes are among the world's most venomous and should never be approached or handled.

They are frequently found in the suburbs around Melbourne, particularly in the west, and are active in the day and also at night during warmer weather.

Snakes are protected under the Victorian Wildlife Act and it illegal to kill them.

