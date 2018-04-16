Russell's the real bread winner

Russell Johnson - owner/operator Brumbys Bakery, Urangan with his wholemeal cobb that won champion loaf at the Toowoomba Show.

Russell Johnson - owner/operator Brumbys Bakery, Urangan with his wholemeal cobb that won champion loaf at the Toowoomba Show. Alistair Brightman

IT'S official - Russell Johnson is the real bread winner of his family.

The Urangan Brumby's Bakery owner made history when he took home five awards from the 2018 Heritage Bank Toowoomba Royal Bread Show, the first time a cob has won the Champion Loaf award.

"When they presented me with the trophy, the judge went on to say it was the first time they'd judged as champion loaf,” My Johnson said.

"Considering there was more than 550 people who entered into it, it's pretty exciting.

The breads are judged on volume, texture, aroma, structure and colour.

Mr Johnson took out first place in the pasta dura, wholemeal sandwich loaf and wholemeal cob categories.

He was awarded second place for his white square hamburger rolls and third place for his multi-grain sandwich bread.

"We really didn't try too hard,” Mr Johnson admitted.

"We just did what we do every day when we bake.”

It's not the first time Mr Johnson and his wife, Jody King have entered into the competition with their competitive baking beginning in 2011.

"We've won the Toowoomba Cup two out of three years which is the best loaf out of normal bread,” he said.

"You have to put one wholemeal, white and multi grain loaf forward and we won that in 2013 and 2015.”

Next year, Mr Johnson and Mrs King will take more of their prized loafs to the annual show for its 50th year and they both hope to see more businesses on the Fraser Coast enter.

"I try to rally the local blokes to come down and I offer to take their breads with me,” he said.

"It's quite funny to see the people from Toowoomba who entered react to me taking home trophies when I'm not from there.

"But it's very humbling to have won so many awards.”

Now he has more trophies to add to his collection, Mr Johnson's only wish now is that he could be "rolling in the dough”.