Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Technology

Russian capsule arrives at space station

21st Jul 2019 12:18 PM

A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has docked with the International Space Station after a fast-track trip to the orbiting laboratory.

The Soyuz capsule docked lat on Saturday, just six hours and 20 minutes after blasting off from Russia's launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The launch took place on the 50th anniversary of the day US astronauts landed on the moon.

The capsule is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station and Italian Luca Parmitano.

They will join Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.

The crew patch for the expedition echoes the one from Apollo 11's 1969 lunar mission.

More Stories

international space station iss nasa roscosmos russia seniors-news

Top Stories

    Revealed: 16 nursing homes that failed standards

    premium_icon Revealed: 16 nursing homes that failed standards

    News They’re the Queensland nursing homes that have been deemed a serious risk in a damning aged care audit. See all 16.

    CUT ABOVE THE COAST: Vote for region's best hairdresser

    premium_icon CUT ABOVE THE COAST: Vote for region's best hairdresser

    News Vote for your best hairdresser in our online poll

    Spearfisherman dies in diving tragedy off Sunshine Coast

    premium_icon Spearfisherman dies in diving tragedy off Sunshine Coast

    News Mike Daniell's body was found on the ocean floor

    Prison officer assaults ‘covered up’

    premium_icon Prison officer assaults ‘covered up’

    News Queensland prison assaults ‘covered up’, officers claim