Russian pianist to impress at Brolga

SUPER TALENT: Russian pianist Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev is touring Australia and stopping in to Maryborough.

SUPER TALENT: Russian pianist Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev is touring Australia and stopping in to Maryborough.

FRASER Coast classical music lovers will be treated to a piano recital to remember next month.

Exciting young Russian pianist Arseny Terasevich- Nikolaev will perform works by Mozart, Chopin, Liszt, Greig and Rachmaninoff.

Prodigiously gifted, Terasevich- Nikolaev won the Percy Grainger Prize at the 2016 Sydney International Piano Competition, won the 5th International Scriabin Piano Competition, was Special Prize winner at the 2013 Cleveland International Piano Competition and was awarded second prize in the 2014 International Edvard Grieg Piano Competition in Norway.

Maryborough Regional Arts Council president Roger Bowden said the arts council was proud to bring another world-class musician to one of the best regional venues in Australia.

"It's why MRAC formed over 40 years ago; and why the tremendous encouragement we received from the audience at last year's Brolga performance by Andrey Gugnin, means MRAC continues to bring outstanding musical and cultural events to Maryborough," Mr Bowden said.

Terasevich-Nikolaev will perform at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker Street at 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 30.

Tickets are $30, $25 concessions, $23 MRAC and $20 students, and are available at the Brolga box office. Phone 4122 6060 or visit ourfrasercoast. com.au/Brolga-Theatre.