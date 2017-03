NOW that Maryborough has become an RV-friendly town, it's time to make the most of the new status.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce is hosting an RV forum on March 31.

The free event will discuss ways to maximise the benefit to the local economy from RV users.

It will be on at the Brolga Theatre from 5.30pm.

RSVP to secretary@maryboroughchamberqld.com.au