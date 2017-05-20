RV-Friendly status draws in travellers

A COUPLE who are travelling around Australia in an RV said they would have bypassed the Fraser Coast had the Fraser Coast Regional Council not moved to make Maryborough RV-friendly.

Wes Young spent close to $5000 in Maryborough in nine days when he and partner Sandra rolled into Doon Villa RV Park in their grey 19m converted bus and trailer.

They are travelling around Australia indefinitely after leaving South Australia 19 months ago in the self-sufficient motor home.

They left reluctantly this week after the maximum stay of seven days at Doon Villa and two days at the showgrounds.

"We would have stayed longer and spent more if we could have," Wes said. The couple loved the area, exploring Maryborough and Hervey Bay and spending two days on Fraser Island while an expansive awning and cover was made for their rig.

Wes said the light industry skills in Maryborough provided the type of servicing the RV community needed but he questioned why the policies were so time-restrictive.

"When you are getting work done on your vehicle, you need to book and wait for it to be done."