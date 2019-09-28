Menu
Jo and Dean Bucknell were staying at the Alan and June Brown carpark.
Carlie Walker
RV travellers giving an economic boost to the region

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
FREE camping means more money to spend at local businesses.

That's what Jo and Dean Bucknell say.

The couple has been touring across Australia for three years and were enjoying their time in Maryborough this week.

The two come from Tasmania and have been enjoying the warm weather.

On Thursday they wandered through the markets, enjoying the what made the city so unique.

Their fully-contained caravan is their sanctuary.

"It's great to be able to go anywhere you want,” Jo said.

Being on the road a lot, there are lot of conversations between campers about the best places to visit.

Word-of-mouth can be crucial to a city's success among RV campers.

"Maryborough's reputation is good,” Dean said.

The couple has travelled up the coast all the way to Cooktown, before making their way back to Maryborough.

Being on the road is the perfect lifestyle for the pair.

"We love it, it's the only way to be,” Jo said.

They loved staying at the Alan and June Brown carpark, where they met other travellers.

"We're enjoying it, it's really nice,” Dean said.

"We're spending money in the community because there is free camping.”

