Ryan overcomes six toughest months to star at states

ROAD TO GLORY: Wide Bay Gymnastics member Joseph Ryan, 18, will represent Queensland at the national titles in a fortnight.

GYMNASTICS: When Joseph Ryan stood atop the dais after winning the vault at the state championships, it capped one of the toughest, most emotional six months of his life.

An injury that could have ended his young competitive career, and the tragic loss of his big brother Joel at just 24 years of age, all Joseph wanted to do was immerse himself in the sport he loved and his greatest passion; gymnastics.

"When I'm at gym I don't think about anything else too much,” the 18-year-old said.

"It was hard as I was doing a lot less training. It definitely takes me away from everything else but when I'm here, I'm focused only on this.”

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club - gymnast Joseph Ryan,18. Alistair Brightman

The injury first flared in 2015. Small pieces of bone broke off in his left elbow, severely restricting his movement and eliminating his strength - two vital weapons for gymnasts of any age.

"I couldn't push up or chin up, there was so much pain,” Joseph said.

"It was an injury I've gotten over during the last couple of years of gym. I've known about it for a couple of years, it's from over-use and there were pieces of bone breaking off so I had to get some screws put in.

"I was putting it off but when I got checked out properly I was told the piece that was nearly off, and it would be the end of my career.”

He went under the knife in September, and the five month recovery was challenging to say the least.

He was in the early stages of recovery when Joel passed at the end of November, but rather than give up on his dream to return to gymnastics the events steeled his resolve.

"I knew I'd come back after surgery, the whole reason was to continue my career so I wanted to come in, still be in this environment and work back to where I was,” he said.

The five-month recovery prognosis was bang-on, which left Joseph and Wide Bay Gymnastics coach Ben Villalobos just 10 weeks to prepare.

There was never any doubt he would be ready.

According to Villalobos, Joseph's mental toughness, his drive and motivation to succeed are among the qualities that could lead the teenager to higher levels.

Joseph spends more than 30 hours per week at the Urangan club, practising routines, developing and polishing his skills.

"He's a very very hard worker and is very focused on his training, and the mental toughness, he's very focused and very goal-driven,” Villalobos said. "This is work that comes from years in the past so my job is to guide him, support his training and support his performance in competition.”

Joseph finished second in all-round competition at the senior state championships, which included victory on the vault, second on high bar and floor, and third on rings and the parallel bars.

It was enough to earn Joseph a place at the national championships in two weeks, where the talented athlete hopes to earn a place on the podium.

"Some things didn't go completely to plan,” he said of the state titles. "I had a couple of mistakes over the two days, which was slightly disappointing as it cost me.

"My goal is to get as far as I can get. Commonwealth Games and Olympics are the pinnacle, but I want to give myself the best opportunity I can to get as far as I can get.”