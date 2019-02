He was headed towards Hervey Bay when police stopped him on Friday morning near Sunshine Acres.

A HERVEY Bay man was fined $1218 and lost eight demerit points for driving 46kmh over the speed limit.

The 55-year-old clocked 146kmh while travelling down Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, which is a 100kmh zone.

The man was driving a white Toyota coupe.