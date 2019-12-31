THAT'S A WRAP: Bay venues hosting NYE celebrations

CHEERS TO NEW YEAR'S: There are plenty of places to enjoy New Year's Eve with friends in Hervey Bay.

CHEERS TO NEW YEAR'S: There are plenty of places to enjoy New Year's Eve with friends in Hervey Bay.

HERE is a list of Hervey Bay venues hosting New Year's Eve celebrations.

Bookings may be required so call ahead to be sure.

BAYSWATER HOTEL

When: From 6pm-9pm.

Where: Baywater Hotel, Esplanade, Urangan.

What: Bayswater will welcome in 2020 with a tropical 'Bati Party' with a night of live music with Trainwrecks from 8pm and cocktails from the award-winning Bati Rum collections. Prizes for best tropical outfit.

Cost: Free entry.

HERVEY BAY RSL

When: 6.30pm to 12.30am.

Where: Hervey Bay RSL

What: As well as the New Year's Party with The Rolling Stones Experience in Hervey House, the RSL will also have King Tide with Rick Manych playing from 6.30pm to 12.30am in the bistro.

Cost: Free

BOOK A SEAT WITH A VUE

When: 3pm to 8pm.

Where: AquaVue, Torquay

What: Watch the sunset over beautiful Hervey Bay as we say goodbye to 2019 and say hello to another new year.

Bring in the New Year in style with the acoustic sounds of Phil Morgan,

Next to AquaVue will be the Torquay NYE Family Carnival from 3pm-6pm. Limited tables available. Cost is $20/person booking fee for groups of 4 or more. This is not an additional charge. You will be given a $20 voucher on the night to use for food and drinks.

Cost: $20 per person booking fee for groups of four or more.

KONDARI HOTEL

When: 5.30pm to midnight.

Where: Kondari Hotel, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: Join the crew at Kondari Hotel for a night of family fun with activities and entertainment. Kids eat free.

Cost: Free

HERVEY BAY BOAT CLUB

When: 6pm-9pm

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club, Urangan.

What: Start your New Year's Eve in style at the Cocktail Bar in the scenic Fraser Room with live jazz music and elegant food selection.

Cost: $35 per person. Bookings essential on 4128 9643.

HERVEY BAY HOTEL

When: From 5pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Hotel, Watson St, Pialba.

What: Come celebrate the end of the year in a fun, safe environment. Performances to be announced.

Cost: $5.

COAST RESTAURANT AND BAR

When: 6pm to 1am

Where: 469 Charlton Esplanade.

What: Head to Havana for a New Year's Eve Party. Come dressed Cuban style and celebrate 2020 with great food, music, cocktails and of course maybe even a serious game of limbo.

Tickets include cocktail on arrival, grazing table, canapes, beer and wine

Cost: $150

THE VINYARD

When: 5.30pm to 1.30am.

Where: The Vinyard Wine Bar and Restaurant, Esplanade, Urangan.

What: Enjoy all The Vinyard has to offer on the last evening of 2019 by joining the team for their 20s themed New Year's Eve Party. Think Gangsters and Flappers with all the glitz and glam.

Cost: Phone 4125 6982 for ticket prices.

BEACH HOUSE HOTEL

When: 9pm to late.

Where: Beach House Hotel, Esplanade

What: Get the party started at the Beach House Hotel with a DJ upstairs and Uncle Arthur downstairs.

Cost: Free

TORQUAY HOTEL

When: From 9pm.

Where: Torquay Hotel, 421 Esplanade, Torquay.

What: Rock into 2020 at the Torquay Hotel with entertainment by a local DJ, great food and an awesome atmosphere.

Cost: Free