Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies after fall from zip line

by Alicia Nally, Grace Mason and Jack Lawrie
23rd Oct 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A South Australian man has died and a woman is in hospital after falling about 16 metres from a zip line in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics raced to Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours - at Cape Tribulation, north of Cairns - at 2pm after the couple fell to the jungle floor.

Emergency services raced to Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours at 2pm yesterday after a middle-aged couple has believed to have fallen 15m to the jungle floor.

The woman aged in her 40s was flown from the scene by Rescue 510 helicopter with suspected spinal and shoulder injuries in a serious but stable condition, while the man, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were last night guarding the scene with Workplace Health and Safety investigators due to arrive today.

Far North police Insp Rhys Newton described it as "a tragedy" and said officers would work with WHS and the Coroner to help determine a cause.

He could not confirm whether the fall took place while the couple were on a zip line or stationary.

"This is a tragic incident and one that, once we know the full circumstances we hope we can help to ensure never happens again," he said. "We are providing support to the family and other witnesses involved."

It is understood there were witnesses to the fall and several provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

Among the police on the scene were the Cairns Forensic Crash Unit who will build a specialised map of the scene to be used in the investigation.

This is not the first time a serious incident has occurred at the attraction.

In 2004, an English tourist suffered severe head injuries after plunging 30 metres onto the rainforest floor.

An inquest was held, and in 2009 a tour guide, Steve Jay Clark was jailed two years and eight months for failing to properly secure her.

Jungle Adventures was founded in 1995 by Stephen Walsh, who died in a car crash in May 2010.

A Cape Tribulation resident said there were delays on the Daintree Ferry as motorists were forced to give way to emergency services.

"I saw ambulances and fire crews rush past. This won't be good for tourism," said the man, who did not want to be named.

More Stories

Show More
cairns cape tribulation death editors picks tourism

Top Stories

    Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    premium_icon Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    News Almost a quarter of a billion dollars’ worth of speeding fines were dished out on Queensland roads last financial year.

    Family’s quest for answers after woman’s death in hospital

    premium_icon Family’s quest for answers after woman’s death in hospital

    Health Was a Hervey Bay woman’s death preventable while in hospital?

    MP TO COUNCILLOR: Maddern committed until the end of term

    premium_icon MP TO COUNCILLOR: Maddern committed until the end of term

    News Why a Fraser Coast councillor has decided she will not run again

    MP demands answers in wake of hospital death

    premium_icon MP demands answers in wake of hospital death

    News Mr Sorensen said he was open to advocating on John Cox's behalf