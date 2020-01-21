Sacked ‘how many c**ks’ agent relaunches business

Adrian Bo - real estate agent who was sacked after allegedly making lewd comments - has launched his business, boasting he is the 'number one' in the field.

Sacked real estate agent Adrian Bo has relaunched his own business offering himself as a consultant and has boasted that he is the "number one agent" in New South Wales.



The former senior Sydney McGrath salesman, sacked from his role last year for allegedly asking a much younger colleague: "How many c**ks have you had in your mouth?" has been promoting his own business, first launched in 2016, teaching aspiring salesmen his top techniques. He denies making the comment.

Adrian Bo says he’s the number one agent in NSW

In an Instagram post written last week, he said he was managing director of Adrian Bo Real Estate Sales training, providing specialist training in sales, coaching, leadership and auctioneering.

The married agent describes himself on the company website as a "sought after" industry trainer and speaker with specialist knowledge in franchise business owner consulting, super team development and structure, among other skills.

The website states he is also recognised as "one of Australia's top industry spokespeople" and has spoken at international conferences alongside leading international entrepreneurs, Sir Richard Branson, Bob Wofle, Tom Ferry, Mark Bouris and James Tostevin.

Real Estate Agent Adrian Bo and wife Megan have kept a low profile in Vaucluse since he was sacked from McGrath

He lists his successes as number one agent in New South Wales industry-wide, in the country's top ten agents and senior McGrath auctioneer for more than 20 years.

"Some of Adrian's high profile clients include Jennifer Hawkins, Richard Roxburgh & Baz Luhrmann," the website states.

Mr Bo lost his job in December after 25 years with McGrath following a complaint he asked another employee a lewd question prompting an internal investigation.

His contract was terminated after investigators ruled he showed a lack of respect for McGrath real estate workplace code of conduct.

Married Mr Bo denies making lewd comments to staff

The demise of the company's loyal lieutenant, who has served 25 years at the helm of the agency's Eastern Suburbs Coogee branch, comes despite an adamant denial to The Daily Telegraph, that he asked a much younger male staffer the question outside one of the branch offices.

"The company takes its responsibilities of promoting inclusion and workplace safety seriously and will not tolerate breaches of its code of conduct by its contractors or staff members," CEO Mr Geoff Lucas said in a press release issued at the time.

"I am personally committed to ensuring we have an environment that treats all workplace participants fairly and with respect."

Mr Bo is said to have been left reeling by the decision taken by the real estate agency.

The Daily Telegraph revealed the successful agent was accused of making the lewd comment to the new recruit who has since transferred to the Double Bay office.

Mr Bo strenuously denied the claim telling the newspaper: "I've got no idea about any of this, it is absolutely ridiculous.

The managing director of Adrian Bo Real Estate Sales provides specialist training in sales, coaching, leadership and auctioneering.

"Someone is feeding you lies, the industry is full of jealous competition, I am shocked and upset."

One woman resigned last year in June from the firm's Edgecliff office, citing Mr Bo as one reason for her decision in her letter of departure dated June 15, 2018.

"I am not comfortable working in the business with Adrian Bo," the letter is understood to say.

Mr Bo was doing a temporary "caretaker" role at the Edgecliff office at the time to fill in for a staff member who had left.

The keen sailor, whose Facebook page is littered with snaps of him frolicking on boats, including one entitled "Inappropriate", has spent three decades in real estate with some 25 years at McGrath which he joined in 1994.

His first job out of school was working for the late Rene Rivkin in his stockbroking company, Rivkin Limited.

He grew up and attended Waverley College graduating as a school prefect.

His working life has included appearing in the Top 10 agents for McGrath for two decades. He has been a multi-award-winning auctioneer.