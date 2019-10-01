SACKED: Reason behind Wide Bay health boss's axing

SACKED: The former chief executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.

SACKED: The former chief executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington. Paul Donaldson BUN261116HOSP2

JUST weeks after he was elected to a prominent national healthcare position, Adrian Pennington has been sacked from his role as chief executive of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

The Chronicle understands personality clashes between the health boss and members of the WBHHS board were behind the decision.

On September 3, it was announced he had been elected chairman of the board of the Australian Healthcare and Hospital Association.

A statement released yesterday by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health board said Mr Pennington's contract as the chief executive of the health service had been terminated.

It is understood he was escorted out of the building about 12.30pm following a meeting of the board's executives.

State Health Minister Steven Miles said the decision to terminate his contract was made by board chairwoman, Peta Jamieson.

The Chronicle understands irreconcilable differences between Mr Pennington and the board led to the decision to terminate his position.

The AHHA was contacted for a response as to whether he would remain in the role of chairman of the board, but a reply had not been received at the time of going to press.

Last year, Mr Pennington was named national Healthcare CEO of the Year as part of the Australian Healthcare Week Excellence Awards.

Just last week, Mr Pennington was front and centre when WBHHS released its annual report, which was tabled in Parliament.

At the time, he said the report was a strong reflection of the way WBHHS had continued to build on its previous successes.

When announcing Mr Pennington's axing, the board emphasised its commitment to delivering the best possible health care to the Wide Bay community.

Debbie Carroll, executive director of the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment, will now take on the role of acting chief executive until further notice.