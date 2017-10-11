SAD FAREWELL: Family mourns beloved father, partner, son

Funeral for Bradley Davis - tragically taken at 39.

Alistair Brightman

TEARS, poetry and memories were shared as mourners paid tribute to the life of much-loved Hervey Bay man Brad Davis on Wednesday.

Family and friends gathered at J Kirk and Sons crematorium to farewell the 39-year-old, who was remembered as a loving partner, father, son, brother and mentor.

Brad was killed in a crash at Miriam Vale on October 2 while returning home from working in Rockhampton.

His father Bob and brother Matt both shared their memories of Brad during the eulogy, supporting each other as they spoke through laughter and tears.

Both spoke of Brad's caring nature, how he had helped young people, friends and family through difficult times.

When Bob was diagnosed with bowel cancer, he said it was Brad that he confided in, adding that Brad was often the mentor in their relationship.

Matt told the hundreds of mourners gathered that Brad had loved being an uncle to his four girls.

Both also spoke of his devotion to his children, Bailee, Maddison and Jaxon, and his deep love for his partner, Bianca.

Matt said that Brad found everything he ever wanted in Bianca and her family.

Bob thanked the police officers who came to his home to break the news of the family's tragic loss to himself and his wife, Julie.

He said it wasn't an easy thing to do and the officers were very compassionate.

Bob said a woman who was passing by after the crash stopped to help and told the family there had been no pain in Brad's final moments.

He thanked the young men who Brad had helped for coming to pay their respects and those from Hard Yakka for coming to the funeral, with the men forming a guard of honour as Brad's coffin was brought into the hall.

Three of Brad's friends also spoke, sharing a poem written in his honour and sharing memories of a friend who was funny, silly, caring and kind.

Three slideshows featuring photos from Brad's life were shown during the service, played to The Sound of Silence, Thinking Out Loud and Let It Go.