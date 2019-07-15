SAD GOODBYE: Wonderful businesswoman taken far too soon

THIRTY years ago I was looking for a new cadet to join the newsroom at the Chronicle. My secretary Susan Paxton said I should talk to a girl working across the road in a take-away shop.



Sue said the girl seemed very bright, had just finished school and was planning to go to university to study journalism. She arranged for Georgina Claxton to come across Bazaar Street for a chat.



Georgina put in for the cadetship. She sailed through the interview but I was a little hesitant because she had a perfect TE score of 990. Sometimes brilliant academics did not fit easily into the often chaotic, people-oriented world of daily journalism but, as Sue said, Georgina was clearly bright and capable.



I offered her the cadetship. When she accepted I was left with a funny feeling that I had been interviewed for the job of being her boss.



Georgina was not just bright. She was brilliant. Quick to learn, quick to grasp situations and quick to turn in stories. Efficient and effective, she could string words together well, and never needed to be told anything twice. She was super-organised, mature and worked hard, so hard that she sometimes appeared to have little time for frivolity.



Then a stunning smile would radiate from beautiful Georgina. She had a smile that would stop you in your tracks. It broke through her intense focus with an energy of its own.



Others noticed I had an exceptional cadet in my newsroom. Before she finished her cadetship she was married and was offered a job at Wide Bay ABC Radio. She left the Chronicle, conquered the art of radio news and found it not challenging enough.



I had a vacancy for a graded journalist not many months later. Georgina was interested in coming back. I met her for coffee and we struck a deal.



At that time I was training a new general manager, a former editor pal Martin Simons who had been given his first managerial role in charge of the Chronicle. I had to teach this former editor how to manage an editor. The relationship between an editor and a manager is an ambivalent one so I had to knock him into shape.



Martin walked into the café while I was sorting out details with Georgina. I introduced them and told him that Georgina was returning to our news team.



Back at the office Martin asked about my choice. He was curious because Georgina was obviously pregnant. He was concerned we might be a little stretched. I assured him Georgina and I had it all under control and it would be more of a stretch on Georgina's stomach than on the newsroom.



I told him we had planned how we would work around the pregnancy and the baby. Georgina, I said, was worth it. And she was. Like everything she did, tidy arrangements were made for Jay to arrive and be cared for while his mother returned to work after a few weeks. We had precedents for that in our newsroom.



Martin and Georgina were destined to develop an enduring friendship that evolved into mentor support for the rest of Georgina's life, although I was never quite sure who was mentoring whom.



Georgina thrived back at the Chronicle where she developed a fun-filled circle of enduring friends: her besties Karlie and Leesa, Tracey and Kirsten. That circle of highly talented, charming women supported each other through the highs and lows of life's journey - until a link was broken last week.



Many of us who were in touch with Georgina through her cruel battle also found comfort in knowing the loving care that was being given to her by her close family.



Georgina was a cool professional. She rarely gave way to emotion. She could be tough but underneath her composed exterior was a deeply compassionate and caring woman. She held that in check in our often-confronting job. One of the rare occasions when she showed distress was when we were covering the savage murder of toddler Kate Beveridge. That affected her deeply.



Georgina always sought challenges. A door opened at Channel Seven with an opportunity to learn television journalism. Seven poached her but after learning the ropes in TV land she was looking for more. I poached her back to become my chief of staff, also editing the bi-weekly Hervey Bay Observer.



She excelled in that role and I was not surprised when at the end of 1997 she was offered the position of editor of an APN daily newspaper, the Gladstone Observer.



She conquered that in style and then broke loose from the frustrations of the media in 2001, moving to Cairns to be her own boss in a public relations business. No one was surprised to know Georgina made a success of that.



After 13 years in Gladstone and Cairns, Georgina Claxton came home. She loved Cairns but was homesick for what she described as Maryborough's great sense of community amid the beautiful heritage buildings. And she missed her family.



About seven-and-a-half years ago she set up the Freshmade café in Station Square, the realisation of a long-held dream. We used to joke that she started in a takeway shop and ended up back in one.



As when she started her business in Cairns, the timing was awful. She opened in Cairns amid the September 11 terror attacks that paralysed the world. Not long after Ansett collapsed. Both events rocked the Cairns economy but Georgina gritted her teeth, held on and was rewarded with a successful business when Cairns recovered.



In Maryborough she opened her dream café on the day of a fierce storm. Her house in Teddington Road was flooded and no customers appeared for her home-baked cooking but she was still optimistic. She told me, and I quote: "I thought 'I've had the worst possible start again. This business should be right too.' And it was."



She soon had a long line of loyal customers. She looked after her regulars as if they were extended family. She lived in a renovated Queenslander, renovated another when she moved into town, and worked seven days a week, starting at 6am with Jay. We had regular chats. She said she was living the dream.



That dream was shattered too early and words are inadequate to describe the loss.



Four years ago when I did a little story for my Facebook page about Georgina's café she wanted me to say how much she loved Maryborough. "We have everything here. If you can't get it in Maryborough you can in Hervey Bay and it stays in the regional economy. If not, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane are easy to reach."



Georgina was always searching but I think she had found the essence of what she had been seeking.

Again in her words: "I have fantastic staff so I finish early and sometimes just stroll around and enjoy the town. People should take more time to soak up the atmosphere and buildings. I took the dogs to Queen's Park the other day and thought 'How good is this?'"

With one of those sunshine smiles, she said she had never been happier.

Such a precious phrase for us to treasure.

Georgina you achieved much with hard work and splendid style.

Now it's time to rest in peace as you walk in that new park where flowers always bloom. And in the hearts and minds of those of us who loved you images of a beautiful, young, vibrant woman will always remain fresh.

