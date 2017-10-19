SAD LOSS: Coen Ashton dies in hospital after brave fight

Coen Ashton would like to see everyone become an organ donor and save up to nine lives.

FIVE years after receiving a double lung transplant, former Maryborough man Coen Ashton has sadly died in hospital in Melbourne.

Born with cystic fybrosis, Coen rode a jet ski along the length of the Murray River when he was when he was 13.

He was the youngest person ever to do it - and he did it to raise awareness of organ donation.

In 2012 at the age of 15, Coen underwent the double lung transplant.

From the day he got his lungs, his motto was simple - my donor, my hero.

Last year Coen was named the Fraser Coast's Junior Citizen of the Year after he did a national tour to speak to thousands of school children about the importance of becoming organ donors.

But there were yet more challenges for Coen to face.

Last year his kidneys started to fail, meaning he would need to undergo another transplant.

As his kidney function deteriorated, Coen was forced to go on dialysis and he suffered extreme side effects.

His parents, Dawn and Mark, had remained hopeful of giving Coen one of their kidneys, but he had not been well enough to undergo the operation.

This week, Coen's condition continued to deteriorate.

He died on Wednesday, with friends and family leaving heartbroken and heartfelt messages on his Facebook page to remember the brave youngster who fought till the end.