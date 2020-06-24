NRL CONTRACT: Sad loss drives rugby league player forward

SPENDING his days at construction sites has been swapped for more time on the training paddock for former Hervey Bay rugby league player J'Maine Hopgood.

This week the Penrith Panthers announced the 21-year-old had been upgraded to an NRL development contract.

It means he will now train full time with the team.

Learning the news was both cause for celebration and an emotional moment for the young man.

His father, Dale Hopgood, died of a heart attack after playing a game of rugby league for the Hervey Bay Seagulls on March 24, 2007.

He was just 38.

Hopgood is sure his father would be incredibly proud of his achievement.

"I'm sure he's looking over me and always beside me," he said.

"It's always hard losing someone like that, but it drives me as well."

J'maine Hopgood attempting to break through a tackle in Wednesday night's Interstate under 20's match. Digital image by Robb Cox NRL Photos Contributed

Halfway through a training session, Hopgood received a text message from his manager letting him know the good news.

Hopgood said playing NRL was something he had always dreamt of as a kid and now he was a step closer.

As a kid he supported the North Queensland Cowboys and was a big fan of legendary halfback Johnathan Thurston.

But since moving to Penrith, he had become passionate about the club.

"Now I know what Penrith is like and the culture," he said.

"It would be an honour to pull on the jersey."

Hopgood doesn't know what the future will bring.

He comes from a talented line of footballers, some of whom have come close to playing professionally, including his brother, Tyrone, who was signed with the Manly Sea Eagles for a short time.

Homesickness saw him return to Hervey Bay to play for the Seagulls once again.

It is a feeling Hopgood himself is familiar with.

Pics for Under-20s Qld-NSW preview on Maroons young gun J'Maine Hopgood, who lost his father to a heart attack at age 38. Hopgood with his mother Anita.

"There have been plenty of times I've thought about coming home," he said.

Dedication and hard work has kept him pushing forward, looking to fulfil the talent his family has always had by playing NRL.

His mum Anita, home in Hervey Bay, is a constant source of support, cheering her son on through every career highlight - and there have been several so far.

He has played for his state, including Queensland's under-20s side.

He as also named captain of the Penrith Panthers SG Ball side and has played two seasons for the club's under 20s side.

Hopgood said it was a dream come true.

He said most of the kids he went to school with in Hervey Bay dreamt of a future in the NRL, one they never thought would come true.

But, with hard work, one day he hopes his will.