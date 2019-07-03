SAD LOSS: Maryborough cafe staff remember 'great boss'

SAD LOSS: Samantha Pincham, Bridget Wendland and Melissa Stevens from FreshMade Cafein Station Square are raising funds for Cancer Council after their boss Georgina lost her battle.

SHE had a smile that could light up a room, a warmth that put people at ease and she achieved great things in her 48 years.

Maryborough business owner and former Chronicle journalist Georgina Claxton tragically lost her battle with cancer on Friday, leaving behind her beloved son, Jay, and her parents Pat and Alf.

Her business, FreshMade Cafe, at Station Square, was already holding a fundraiser for Cancer Council Queensland.

But staff member Bridget Wendland said it would be extended for another week in Georgina's memory.

FreshMade's staff members and Ms Claxton's family are hoping the community will give generously to continue the fight against the insidious disease that claimed the life of the beloved mum and daughter.

"She was a great boss," Ms Wendland said.

"She had a lot of friends in the community, she was born and raised here."

Georgina Claxton died on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy Bates

Georgina worked for the Chronicle for many years, beginning her cadetship under former editor Nancy Bates.

"She was outstanding," Ms Bates said. "She had an outstanding career in media."

From chasing stories for the Chronicle to editing the Hervey Bay Observer and later the daily editions of the Gladstone Observer, Georgina made her presence known throughout the regional Queensland media landscape.

She also worked in radio and television.

"She was very good at anything she turned her hand to," Ms Bates said.

"She was an exceptional person with a beautiful smile."

To make a donation, visit Fresh Made at Station Square.

Ms Claxton's funeral will be held on Thursday from 3pm in the Heritage Chapel at Maryborough Crematorium, with donations to Cancer Council Queensland requested in lieu of flowers.