SAD LOSS: Much-loved Fraser Coast doctor mourned

MUCH-LOVED Fraser Coast doctor Barbara Acutt has died at Baycrest Retirement Community after suffering a stroke.

Dr Acutt was born in Wolverhampton in England on December 9, 1932, and got her degree at Birmingham University before specialising in paediatrics.

She died on April 18.

Dr Acutt emigrated to Sydney in 1970 after her husband got a job with Ernst & Young.

"Mum served the people of the Fraser Coast for over 30 years after being asked to move here from Sydney by a local surgeon in 1975," her son Ron said.

"She soon established her own practice and subsequently brought to the region many of the doctors who currently practice in our town.

"Mum also served as the council's medical officer and government medical officer.

"In our early years in Hervey Bay, Mum provided a full service general practice which included surgery, taking x-rays and even running pathological tests overnight onsite due to the limited facilities of the times."



Initially practicing from Main St, Dr Acutt later worked at a purpose-built premises was later constructed in Torquay Rd, Scarness, becoming the Hervey Bay Medical Centre, as well as running branch surgeries at Toogoom, Torquay and Eli Waters over the years.

"In her limited spare time mum took part in some little theatre as well as choral society productions," Ron said.

Dr Acutt is survived by her son, her daughter, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

"We take comfort that mum, though a private person, was a woman of strong faith and a believer in public service who always gave her best for the people around her," Ron said.