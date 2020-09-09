SAD UPDATE: Famous Bay bird loses fish hook fight

The Urangan osprey lost its fight for life after hooks became embedded in its neck and wing.

ONE of Hervey Bay's beloved ospreys has died after fishing hooks became stuck in its neck and wing.

The female bird, which was part of the nest of ospreys in Urangan, was noticed by members of the public with the hook through its neck and about three to four metres of fishing line hanging off it last week.

A second hook dangled from the fishing line that later became embedded in the bird's wing.

She could no longer fly and a member of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast immediately attended the scene and caught the osprey.

She was taken to Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital and immediately underwent surgery to remove the hooks.

But Natalie Richardson, co-ordinator of the wildlife rescue group, said despite receiving the best possible treatment, the osprey had died.

Osprey nests are located along the Esplanade.

The nest near the Urangan Pier is regularly observed by the public, with the ospreys regularly photographed by the public.

The much-loved bird even has a boutique beer named after it - The Soaring Osprey at the Vinyard Bar & Restaurant where deck diners have a prime view of the treetop nest.

Along with her male partner, the female osprey had a nest of two young juveniles.

Ms Richardson said the birds were being cared for by their father and they were being taught how to hunt.

She said while the birds typically did mate for life, they would eventually re-partner if one died.

Ms Richardson said the case highlighted the need for signage along the Esplanade letting people know about the birds and what to do if they became stuck on a hook or are otherwise injured.

She thanked the members of the public who had assisted with the bird.

To report injured wildlife, contact 4121 3146.