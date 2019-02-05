Menu
A new police boat is on its way to Hervey Bay Water Police.
SAFER WATERS: New boat to bolster Hervey Bay Water Police

Carlie Walker
by
5th Feb 2019 12:01 AM

THE Hervey Bay Water Police have welcomed the addition of a new patrol boat.

Maritime Survey Australia surveyor James Nolan worked with specialist Mornington-based boat-builder Hart Marine to complete an initial commercial vessel survey on the new-build, a 15.6m patrol boat.

It is Hart Marine's latest offering in a growing portfolio of patrol boats, with Victoria Police recently receiving an 11.9m boat and a second 17.3m boat to be delivered to the Queensland Police in coming months.

In addition to speed and endurance, the vessel delivered in Hervey Bay also has towing capability, propulsion that can cope with debris in the water, a shallow draught to prevent propeller damage in shallow water and overnight accommodation.

The vessel is powered by a pair of 485kW engines and two Hamilton Jet HJ322s, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 38 knots.

