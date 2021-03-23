Safety blitz on Fraser Island after dingoes bite child

A safety blitz to protect visitors and dingoes on Fraser Island is being carried out after a boy was bitten on the legs by two of the animals last month.

New dingo deterrent fences, patrols and a community education push are all part the efforts by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service on K’gari to stop dangerous interactions between people and dingoes.

The blitz follows a period of increased aggression by the island’s dingoes which culminated in an eight-year-old boy being bitten on the legs by two of the animals on February 4.

It comes after a fisherman was fined $2135 for feeding a dingo on the island last week.

Then, Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes issued a statement expressing concerns about the upcoming influx of visitors to the island for the Easter period and the impact it could have on the dingo population.

Acting Regional Director Stephen Price said he was thankful the boy only received minor injuries, but it could have easily been worse.

“We have put together a comprehensive plan to actively manage the wongari in the Wathumba campground area,” Mr Price said.

“We are investing around $60,000 in infrastructure to improve safety including two new fences around the Wathumba Creek camping area and the day use site.

“We will also be installing food safe lockers at Teebing camping area as this is heavily used by boat campers.”

Mr Price said the infrastructure upgrades would be complemented by extra patrols by QPWS rangers and extended campground closures.

“The Wathumba Creek campgrounds was closed in response to the attack, but we have decided to extend the closures until July 1,” he said.

“In addition, we have closed Wathumba and Platypus Bay roads and rangers will be conducting patrols of the area including the Bowal, Awinya Creek, Bowarrady Creek, Woralie Creek and Moon Point camping areas.”

Mr Price said the community also needed to step up to ensure their own safety around dingoes.

“We’ve seen some examples of really poor behaviour around wongari recently – including people deliberately feeding and approaching them,” Mr Price said.

s“We need people to understand that feeding wongari is not only extremely dangerous, but also detrimental to them.

“As they become more and more reliant on visitors for food, the more they will approach people and can become aggressive.

“In the long run this means that we may have to take difficult decisions to appropriately manage the risk posed by an aggressive wongari, and that includes potentially euthanising the animal – something we definitely don’t want to have to do.”

“We urge everyone visiting K’gari to be dingo-safe at all times. By following a few simple tips you can make sure you have a safe and memorable holiday to the island.”

To be dingo-safe:

Always stay close (within arm’s reach) of children and young teenagers

Always walk-in groups

Camp in fenced areas where possible

Do not run. Running or jogging can trigger a negative dingo interaction

Never feed dingoes

Lock up food stores and iceboxes (even on a boat)

Never store food or food containers in tents, and

Secure all rubbish, fish and bait.

For more information go to https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/parks/fraser/fraser-island-dingoes

Originally published as Safety blitz on Fraser Island after dingoes bite child