25°
News

Safety fears at Fraser Coast boat ramp

Carlie Walker
| 26th May 2017 5:00 AM
Burrum Heads boat ramp.
Burrum Heads boat ramp. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SAFETY concerns surrounding Burrum Heads boat ramp have been raised at this week's council meeting, with fears there could be an accident if inappropriate use of the ramp continues.

With the ex-HMAS Tobruk set to be sunk as a dive wreck off the coast of Burrum Heads by the end of next year, the motion said  activity could increase dramatically at the boat ramp and it was important that an operation plan be put in place ahead of time.

A motion, which Councillor Rolf Light put before council, said that since the opening of the $5 million dollar boat ramp in October last year, non-boating activities around the boat ramp have caused safety concerns,

Some of the activities have included swimming, jumping off the ramp and fishing from the pontoon.

"There is great concern within the community and boating participants on the safety and likelihood of potential accidents and conflict due mainly to non-boating activities that are occurring on the pontoon," the motion read.

"There are current requests for commercial use of this boat ramp and with a potential of further commercial pressure  with the dive wreck within the next 18 months.

"A structured and clear operational plan needs to be developed for this new infrastructure."

The motion suggested that the council undertake a community and stakeholder engagement process on the current and potential future operational parameters and guidelines for the boat ramp.

The motion also requested that the council receive a report considering several issues, including parking, signage, multi-agency responsibilities, commercial use, safety concerns, the use and capacity of the of the boat ramp for non-boating activities and recommendations from the community and stakeholders.

The council voted unanimously in favour of the motion.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  boat ramp burrum heads fraser coast

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Early whale spot has Bay operators excited for season

Early whale spot has Bay operators excited for season

The first pods in this year's migration from the Antarctic were were seen 6km off the Gold Coast earlier this week.

Drivers being urged to sign pledge on Fatality Free Friday

Drivers are being used to pledge to drive safely on Fatality Free Friday.

Fraser Coast drivers are being urged to sign the pledge.

Man accused of Tinana break and enter in custody

A man who is accused of breaking into a Tinana bakery is in custody.

A man accused of breaking into a bakery on Wednesday is behind bars.

Safety fears at Fraser Coast boat ramp

Burrum Heads boat ramp.

The council has concerns around safety issues at the boat ramp.

Local Partners

Disability worker shares her career with students at expo

For Tammy Watton, a natural instinct to help others turned into a long and fulfilling career in the disability sector.

Is this the prettiest toilet on the Fraser Coast?

Lupton Park Community Garden member Michael Weekes would like people to notice the artwork on the toilets to help increase awareness of the park.

A Maryborough park has been transformed into a community garden.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Kayla Schmidt, Charlie and Nitro at this year's Million Paws Walk. May 15th, 2016

Find out when and where things are happening this weekend.

Marking Maryborough Hospital's 130th birthday

A PIECE OF HISTORY: Nursing director Trish Spreadborough shows what it would have been like to care for patients in the early days of the Maryborough Hospital.

Learn about the rich history of the Maryborough Hospital

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

CRANE driver Pete Morgan has been bowled over by the support he has received since making his TV debut on MasterChef.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Spectacular views from a special home. All offers presented.

2 Baunfiend Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 3 $580,000

4 Bedrooms, main with en suite and panoramic sea views Two street frontage with self-contained office and carport Open plan living and fantastic kitchen with great...

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Under Construction will no last

Lot 17 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 326,000

4 Bedrooms Master with en-suite and Walk in robe Safety screens and fans to bedrooms and living area Open plan living and Dining Double Garage with internal access...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Approvals still needed, but key dates identified and work rolling on

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!