Safety fears at Fraser Coast boat ramp

SAFETY concerns surrounding Burrum Heads boat ramp have been raised at this week's council meeting, with fears there could be an accident if inappropriate use of the ramp continues.

With the ex-HMAS Tobruk set to be sunk as a dive wreck off the coast of Burrum Heads by the end of next year, the motion said activity could increase dramatically at the boat ramp and it was important that an operation plan be put in place ahead of time.

A motion, which Councillor Rolf Light put before council, said that since the opening of the $5 million dollar boat ramp in October last year, non-boating activities around the boat ramp have caused safety concerns,

Some of the activities have included swimming, jumping off the ramp and fishing from the pontoon.

"There is great concern within the community and boating participants on the safety and likelihood of potential accidents and conflict due mainly to non-boating activities that are occurring on the pontoon," the motion read.

"There are current requests for commercial use of this boat ramp and with a potential of further commercial pressure with the dive wreck within the next 18 months.

"A structured and clear operational plan needs to be developed for this new infrastructure."

The motion suggested that the council undertake a community and stakeholder engagement process on the current and potential future operational parameters and guidelines for the boat ramp.

The motion also requested that the council receive a report considering several issues, including parking, signage, multi-agency responsibilities, commercial use, safety concerns, the use and capacity of the of the boat ramp for non-boating activities and recommendations from the community and stakeholders.

The council voted unanimously in favour of the motion.