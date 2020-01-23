Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation.
Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation.
News

Safety fears held for elderly Barbara O’Connor

23rd Jan 2020 4:33 PM

Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation in Townsville.

Cairns woman Barbara O'Connor, 81, was reported missing on January 21.

Police investigations revealed Ms O'Connor caught a bus from Cairns to Townsville on January 20.

She had booked in to stay several nights at a Townsville backpackers but concerns were raised when she failed to check out on Tuesday and had left all her possessions behind.

Ms O'Connor has no known association in Townsville and police are concerned of her safety.

She is described as caucasian, with a thin build, white hair and green eyes. Ms O'Connor was last seen wearing a white cap, orange skirt with a flora pattern, a T-shirt with a cat face printed on the front, sandals and was carrying a shoulder sling style bag.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her to call Policelink on 131 444.

barbara oconnor missing police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car in Maryborough

        premium_icon BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car in Maryborough

        News A patient is being assessed at the scene

        • 23rd Jan 2020 3:40 PM
        Classic Fraser Coast event enters new era

        premium_icon Classic Fraser Coast event enters new era

        News Show season has officially launched with major changes to one of the event’s oldest...

        • 23rd Jan 2020 3:39 PM
        Police search for pair after armed robbery

        premium_icon Police search for pair after armed robbery

        News Police are searching for two people after an armed robbery and attempted carjacking...

        Spate of early morning break-ins rocks Bay suburb

        premium_icon Spate of early morning break-ins rocks Bay suburb

        News Two Pialba businesses were hit by thieves within a matter of hours