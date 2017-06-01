22°
Safety first and injury-free for 1000 days

Boni Holmes
| 1st Jun 2017 6:55 PM
Maryborough's Endeavour Foundation Industries was recognised for 1000 working days without loss time injury. Employees and staff received an award and t-shirt for their achievement. Seated front from left Senior Endeavour Industries manager Scott Reed with general manager for South Queensland Tony Vidler.
Maryborough's Endeavour Foundation Industries was recognised for 1000 working days without loss time injury. Employees and staff received an award and t-shirt for their achievement. Seated front from left Senior Endeavour Industries manager Scott Reed with general manager for South Queensland Tony Vidler. Boni Holmes

ALEX Hillier may have had more than just a splinter but yesterday joined his workmates in having no injuries in the workplace for the last 1000 days.

Endeavour Foundation Industries in Maryborough have just been recognised for 1000 working days without a loss time injury.

Alex has worked at Endeavour for six years and when he first started had his fair share of splinters.

In his time there he has moved to operating machinery and helping with maintenance with his supervisor.

"I have had a few splinters but I also broke my hand walking backwards and accidentally put a drill through my finger,” he said.

With his supervisors and manager's help he has taken steps, not backwards, to ensure his and his workmates safety.

Senior Endeavour Industries manager Scott Reed said Work Place Health and Safety is a key part of our business.

"For a supportive employment service who handles timber and timber products it is an outstanding effort - especially when you consider we handle timber in all different shapes and sizes and we run timber machinery and when you consider the guys that are handling that timber are people with a disability,” he said.

"There is a lot of industries around the place who would be envious of us.

"This is something we have been striving to achieve for some time - and not by taking shortcuts by doing anything silly but by actually working to constantly eliminate risk and eliminate hazards and make things safe as they possibly can be for our guys.”

Scott said it was a lot to do with repetitive training.

"It's more effective guarding, changing production processes to eliminate and reduce manual handling.

"By constantly staying focussed on safety and working smart and not hard - using the best and making the right decisions first has seen us achieve this result - it's just staying focussed on safety.”

Maryborough's Endeavour Foundation Industries employee Aaron Murphy received his t-shirt from Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Senior Endeavour Industries manager Scott Reed.
Maryborough's Endeavour Foundation Industries employee Aaron Murphy received his t-shirt from Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Senior Endeavour Industries manager Scott Reed. Boni Holmes

The site achievement was made by the 50-plus employees and seven staff.

The general manager for South Queensland Tony Vidler said the organisation had a really big focus on safety - a zero-harm goal.

"To achieve 1000-days injury free in that environment is a significant achievement,” Tony said.

"This is the first time it has happened in Maryborough since the company started tracking it some nine years ago.

"We also have to acknowledge this is not possible without the staff and it's especially with Scott's leadership that sets the standard - valuing safety is number one - if you don't have that leadership its not gonna happen - all credit to him.”

Endeavour Foundation Industries received a plaque and each employee received a t-shirt with the Endeavour logo and the slogan "We did it - 1000 days injury free”.

FAST FACTS

Endeavour Foundation Industries Maryborough workshop employs more than 50 workers and staff who cut, stock and stack timber, cut rags and supply stakes to surveying and mining companies in Queensland.

Did you know?

Endeavour is one of Queensland's oldest charities, founded in 1951 by a group of mothers who wanted to educate their children with an intellectual disability.

Safety first and injury-free for 1000 days

