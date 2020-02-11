Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paradise Day on Boxing Day, 2019. File Photo
Paradise Day on Boxing Day, 2019. File Photo
News

SAFETY FIRST: Decision to lower Paradise Dam praised

Stuart Fast
11th Feb 2020 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LONG-TIME environmental advocate praised the decision to lower Paradise Dam, saying it made the controversial structure safer.

Wide Bay Burnett Environmental Council president Roger Currie spoke out following the announcement the State Government had passed legislation to lower the height of the dam.

“I have been involved in the Paradise Dam episode from day one,” Mr Currie said.

“Lowering the wall to protect the public should take precedence over any petty party politics.”

He said the reason for lowering the dam was to stabilise the structure as the concrete layers had not properly bonded during construction.

Repairs underway at Paradise Dam in 2019. File photo.
Repairs underway at Paradise Dam in 2019. File photo.

When asked about the state parliament quickly pushing through the legislation to lower the height, Mr Currie said the government had the right to push legislation through quickly to save lives.

“The LNP and irrigators should start talking about protecting voters’ safety,” he said.

He said the LNP should avoid “making fantastical and unsubstantiated media statements about the supposed negative economic ramifications of lowering the dam wall.”

According to the WBBEC, Paradise Dam is a significant risk to the Burnett and Bundaberg electorates.

Mr Currie said Paradise Dam was known to “be improperly constructed, and that critical piece of information should be at the forefront of any public comments.”

paradise dam queensland parliament wbbec
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        Wildfire closes popular Fraser Island campsite

        premium_icon Wildfire closes popular Fraser Island campsite

        News The warning was issued by the Department of Environment and Scienc

        • 11th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        How drug dealers are infiltrating your kids' smartphones

        premium_icon How drug dealers are infiltrating your kids' smartphones

        Crime Messenger, Snapchat and Instagram being used to target kids

        Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        premium_icon Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

        News THE offenders were spotted speeding through town after committing crimes in...

        • 11th Feb 2020 12:12 PM