SAFETY FIRST: Decision to lower Paradise Dam praised

A LONG-TIME environmental advocate praised the decision to lower Paradise Dam, saying it made the controversial structure safer.

Wide Bay Burnett Environmental Council president Roger Currie spoke out following the announcement the State Government had passed legislation to lower the height of the dam.

“I have been involved in the Paradise Dam episode from day one,” Mr Currie said.

“Lowering the wall to protect the public should take precedence over any petty party politics.”

He said the reason for lowering the dam was to stabilise the structure as the concrete layers had not properly bonded during construction.

Repairs underway at Paradise Dam in 2019. File photo.

When asked about the state parliament quickly pushing through the legislation to lower the height, Mr Currie said the government had the right to push legislation through quickly to save lives.

“The LNP and irrigators should start talking about protecting voters’ safety,” he said.

He said the LNP should avoid “making fantastical and unsubstantiated media statements about the supposed negative economic ramifications of lowering the dam wall.”

According to the WBBEC, Paradise Dam is a significant risk to the Burnett and Bundaberg electorates.

Mr Currie said Paradise Dam was known to “be improperly constructed, and that critical piece of information should be at the forefront of any public comments.”