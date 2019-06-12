SAFETY HEROES: Be a bright spark, sign your school up

Fraser Coast schools are encouraged to sign up for the popular safety program, ran by Ergon Energy.

Fraser Coast schools are encouraged to sign up for the popular safety program, ran by Ergon Energy. Shinyfamily

ERGON Energy is encouraging Fraser Coast primary schools to register for the 2019 Safety Heroes program, which teaches students all about electricity.

Community safety manager Aaron Smith said Ergon was aiming for a 100per cent participation rate around Queensland, after signing up 94 per cent of schools last year.

"This is a fantastic educational initiative that encourages safe behaviour around electrical equipment and sparks children's interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics," he said.

"Schools that register will receive a range of free resources to engage students, including teaching materials aligned with the Queensland curriculum, interactive whiteboard lessons and a simple circuit kit for Year 6 students."

The Safety Heroes program caters for Prep to Year 6 and prize packs are provided as an incentive for students to pay close attention to lessons that have the power to save lives.

"Children are surrounded by electrical equipment from a young age, so it's important that they are aware of the potential hazards and how to stay safe around the home, at school and when they're out and about," Mr Smith said.

Schools have until August 23 to register by emailing safetyheroes@primary-pr. com or phoning 07 3910 1052. Every school that registers will receive a P-6 lesson booklet, simple circuit kit, USB, prizes and more.