Safety probe confirmed for dangerous Fraser Coast road

DANGEROUS ROAD: Sarah Williams at the Keen and Booral Rd intersection where her daughter was involved in a crash.

DANGEROUS ROAD: Sarah Williams at the Keen and Booral Rd intersection where her daughter was involved in a crash. Cody Fox

THE days of Nikenbah residents being too scared to turn into their own streets could soon be over.

Just a week ago, residents shared their fears it was only a matter of time before someone died on one of the many dangerous Booral Rd intersections.

This includes the Keen Rd turn-off, where Sarah Williams (right) says her daughter's car was smashed into.

Now the Chronicle can exclusively reveal there will be an urgent safety audit along the notorious stretch.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he had approached the State Government with his concerns about Booral Rd.

"Sunshine Acres and Nikenbah are some of the fastest developing areas in the Maryborough electorate and I knew that with the sports precinct being on Woods Rd safety would become an issue," Mr Saunders said.

"That is why I secured funding in this year's budget to fix up this intersection as a priority and work will be commencing on it in the very near future."

Mr Saunders said he had also spoken to Mark Bailey, Minister for Transport and Main Roads, regarding the traffic volume on Booral Rd from the roundabout at the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd to the River Heads Rd intersection, examining 11.9km of road, including 13 intersections.

Residents had voiced their concerns that many of the intersections, including Keen Rd, had no turning lane, putting them at constant risk along the 100km stretch of road.

The Department of Main Roads has started identifying an audit team, with the process to be finalised by October 11.

The department anticipates the audit will start as soon as possible after that process.

Robert Cook knows all too well how dangerous the intersection at Keen Rd can be.

Living in nearby Scanlon St, three loved ones have been involved in serious crashes at the turn-off from Booral Rd, including his wife, son and son's girlfriend.

He was thrilled to hear that an audit was being carried out, saying it was the first necessary step.

"That's definitely good news," Mr Cook said.

"They're going to look at it and put it at the forefront.

"It's our families who travel those roads."

Turning lanes are being installed at the intersection of Woods Rd and Booral Rd after the construction of the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct led to increased traffic in the area. But the community is demanding more turning lanes and a possible speed limit reduction as the growing Hervey Bay Airport also contributes to traffic.

"We need to be able to travel those roads safely without it being a nightmare to travel that road," Mr Cook said. "I'm very pleased they are talking about it, now doing something is the next step. I don't want funding or work to come too late after we lose a life."