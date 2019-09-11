Menu
A safety session will be held at Maryborough Aero Club on September 17. Brendan Bufi
Safety session to keep Fraser Coast skies safe

Carlie Walker
by
11th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
AN AVIATION safety session will be held at Maryborough Aero Club next week.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is hosting the seminar to help keep Fraser Coast skies accident-free.

Pilots will learn the latest in aviation safety, as well as refreshing their knowledge and training in key areas.

The theme of the briefing is expect the unexpected.

To manage the unexpected pilots should focus on pre-flight planning, aeronautical decision making and checklists.

Accident and incident case studies will be worked through to show how planning, good decision making and the effective use of check lists can stop unexpected events becoming accidents.

CASA's Peter Gibson says the briefing offers something for pilots of all ages and skill levels.

"Local pilots have a high level of training and skills and this briefing will make them even safer aviators," Mr Gibson said.

The seminar will be held at the club on September 17 from 6pm.

