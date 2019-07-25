SAFETY SKILLS: All smiles during peak hour bike chaos

READY TO ROLL: Bay Explorers Early Learning and Childcare students wait for crossing supervisor Den Lloyd to send them on their way.

READY TO ROLL: Bay Explorers Early Learning and Childcare students wait for crossing supervisor Den Lloyd to send them on their way. Alistair Brightman

IT WAS traffic mayhem of the cutest kind.

More than 150 mini-motorists peddled their way through a child-sized road obstacle course yesterday as part of a road safety day run by Bay Explorers Early Learning and Child Care.

Bay Explorers co-owner Sandi Black said the annual event was set up for the kids to learn during play.

"They learn to recognise stop signs, pedestrian crossings, lollipop ladies, how to slow down and how to give way,” she said.

"We always have an emphasis on life skills and growing children's natural sense of independence.”

Mrs Black said basic road skills weren't the only takeaway for the kids.

"The other really important take away is we are about calculated risks and resilience,” she said.

"There have been a couple little bingles but no tears whatsoever.

"These kids are loving having the opportunity to learn and maybe come off the bike but to hop right back on.”

Bay mum Rachael Bartlett said her two-year-old son Mason was "bike mad.”

"I think the day is great and all the kids have had an absolute ball,” Mrs Bartlett said.

"He has already picked up to stop for cars at the traffic lights.”

Mrs Bartlett said a benefit of the day was the opportunity for her son to learn through his peers.

"He listens to the other kids and his teachers,” she said.