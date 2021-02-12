Safety upgrades on busy Bay road given green light

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard and Star of the Sea Primary School Principal Nathan Wilson look forward to improvements in traffic flow through the intersection of Boundary Road, Hughes Road and Roberts Street. Photo: Contributed

One of the busiest intersections in Hervey Bay is set to become safer with electrical and excavation works starting Monday 15 February to pave the way for the installation of traffic lights in early 2022.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the intersection of Boundary Road, Robert Street and Hughes Road was particularly busy around school drop off and pick up times.

"The intersection services three schools - Urangan High, Sandy Straits State School and Star of the Sea Primary School - as well as a childcare centre. Boundary Road is also one of the major east-west thoroughfares in the Bay connecting to the airport and the medical precinct."

From next week, civil works will start to enable the relocation of the Ergon 11kv powerlines.

Following the completion of these works, Ergon will underground the 66kV overhead power lines that cross the intersection.

It is anticipated that the works to be completed by Ergon will be completed during the Easter school holidays.

Cr Everard said Boundary Road would be reduced to one lane for four weeks while the initial excavation works were underway.

"Temporary traffic lights will be installed at locations close to the intersection to minimise traffic disruptions," he said.

"A traffic controller will be on site between 7am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, to oversee the operation of the lights to smooth out traffic flow during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

"The lights will have motion detectors to ensure queues are kept to a minimum outside of work hours.

"We thank everyone in advance for their patience and consideration while this important work is underway. It will be short term pain for long term gain."

The $300,000 project is being undertaken by Jac Civil and is anticipated to be completed by March 12, weather permitting.

Cr Everard said the intersection upgrade was especially important given planning was underway now for a $21 million extension of Boundary Road.

"We expect the volume of traffic on Boundary Road will increase when the missing link to join it with Urraween Road is completed within the next two years," he said.

"By joining Boundary and Urraween roads a second major east-west thoroughfare through Hervey Bay will be created. The road will cut travel times and take traffic off Boat Harbour Drive."

The next stage of the project, to install traffic lights and remodel the intersection, is scheduled to start in early 2022.