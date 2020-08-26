Safety warning after two house fires break out within hours

The scene of a house fire in Ferry Lane, Maryborough

A WARNING to take extra care with electrical appliances has followed two house fires which broke out within hours.

The second gutted a home on Ferry Lane, Maryborough in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A house fire in Ferry Lane on Tuesday 25 August. Picture: Tracy Bell

One person had to be evacuated but was uninjured.

Police guarded the scene as a fire investigator combed through the blackened rooms.

The likely source of ignition was found to be a power outlet.

Firefighters worked for almost two hours to extinguish the blaze. Picture: Tracy Bell

A police spokesman said the old home had a history of electrical faults.

Earlier, fire crews from the Torquay station had put out a fire at a home on Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan about 9.30pm Monday.

An electrical issue was blamed for the blaze which was extinguished before causing serious damage.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Mark Long encouraged anyone using electrical items, including those which had been in storage for some time before the cold weather hit, to look out for tears and signs of damage and have tests carried out where possible.

He also said woodfire and electric heaters, which people often placed wet clothes in front of for drying, needed to be watched closely.

While older homes weren't at greater risk of catching fire, Area Comm Long said some, particularly old timber homes, were more prone to being destroyed in a fire because of the fuel load.