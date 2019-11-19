SAFETY: Work on upgrade begins dangerous intersection

Roadworks on Booral Rd at the intersection of Woods Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman

WORK has started on the $485,000 upgrade at the intersection of Booral and Woods roads.

Crews are set to build dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the intersection to address the increase in traffic after the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct opened earlier this year.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said safety along the stretch of Booral Rd had been a big issue for the community.

“As the member I shared the concerns of locals with the Transport and Main Roads Minister, and I’m proud that we’ve been able to secure this upgrade,” he said.

“Dedicated turn lanes will separate through and turning traffic, reducing the potential for rear-end crashes.”

Traffic data for 2018 indicated about 5730 vehicles travelled through the intersection each day, a figure that will only grow as the sport precinct development continues.

Mr Saunders also announced that a safety audit on Booral Road was complete.

The audit looked at an 11.9km section from the River Heads Road intersection south to the roundabout.

“TMR staff are now reviewing the audit to see what changes, if any, need to be made on this road,” he said.