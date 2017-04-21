Sail into the sunset with mum on Mother's Day

Mother's Day Sunset Cruise will be held on the Spirit of Hervey Bay.

TREAT mum to a special trip on the Spirit of Hervey Bay next month for Mothers Day.

Meals on Wheels Fraser Community will run a Mothers Day Sunset Cruise with a three-course meal and live entertainment on both decks of the Spirit.

Tickets are $50 and include cheese and biscuits, main and dessert, free tea and coffee and entertainment.

There will be a licenced bar and a raffle with chances to win some great prizes.

So sail into the sunset with mum on Mothers Day on Sunday, May 14.

The Spirit of Hervey Bay will leave the marina at 3.30pm and return at 7.30pm.

All proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels Fraser Community.

Tickets were available from Fraser Coast Travel Centre, 79 Boat Harbour Dr, phone 4124 2222 or Meal on Wheels, 39a Islander Rd, Pialba, phone 4128 1334.