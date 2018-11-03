Menu
International field expected at Hervey Bay's club day

Matthew McInerney
by
3rd Nov 2018 12:01 AM

SAILING: Local sailors will face the toughest club racing day of their lives tomorrow when some of the world's best line up for Hervey Bay Sailing Club's club series.

The race day is scheduled to be HBSC's last series racing day ahead of the Sail Hervey Bay A-Catamaran National and World Championships.

While national championship races do not start until November 12, a growing number of international sailors are arriving at the Fraser Coast.

New Zealander Dave Shaw and Frenchman Jean-Louis Le Coq have spent much of the week testing the Bay's waters, arriving early to give them more practice ahead of what they hope are fruitful world championship campaigns. A large cohort of American and NZ sailors are not far away with shipping containers packed with some of the world's best catamarans due to arrive shortly.

For local sailors like Clare and Paul Neeskens, it could mean walking - or sailing - their way into a very one-sided contest.

"This is like you and me going to a club tennis day and taking on Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic," Mr Neeskens said. "This could be once in a lifetime when you'll have international sailors lining up at a regular club day."

Sail Hervey Bay's Darren Everard said the national and world titles had attracted 42 international sailors.

"We set a KPI when we first started to plan this at 40, now we're above that, and once the Australians start rolling in you could be looking at 120 boats out on the water," he said. "We're a bit excited now. It's all starting to fall into place now."

It's hoped the titles will generate more interest in the region's local sailing clubs. Racing starts at 1.30pm.

