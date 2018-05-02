SAILOR'S DELIGHT: Hundreds to gather for Bay to Bay

SAIL ON: The Fraser Coast's annual Bay to Bay sailing race will be held this weekend, with sailors racing from Tin Can Bay to Hervey Bay over two days.

SAIL ON: The Fraser Coast's annual Bay to Bay sailing race will be held this weekend, with sailors racing from Tin Can Bay to Hervey Bay over two days. Valerie Horton

WITH the Hervey Bay Sailing Club's annual Bay to Bay sailing race just days away, hundreds of boats will take to the Fraser Coast's waters to have their name planted on the trophy.

Competitors from as far as Victoria will flock to the region this weekend for the sailing race, now in its 38th year, from Tin Can Bay to Woody Island.

Finish team organiser Linsay Patterson said the race would start in the waters of Tin Can Bay on Saturday morning, before sailors race up to Gary's Anchorage on Fraser Island.

On Sunday, they would resume the race to head just north of Woody Island, before circling around back to Hervey Bay.

"We have some sailors who are really into the race, and other who are just here to have a good time and relaxing weekend,” Patterson said.

"We're expecting about 400 people to come to the region.”

The Bay to Bay race will be held from 11.30am on Saturday, with boats casting off from the Tin Can Bay Yacht Club. More information about the race is available from herveybaysailingclub.org.au/baytobay_documents.html.