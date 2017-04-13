Sailors head to Hervey Bay for the 86th Easter Regatta

MARYBOROUGH Sailing Club will host its 86th Easter Regatta from its clubhouse at Scarness, Hervey Bay from Friday.

Sailors from far and wide will enjoy the traditional regatta, which is noted for exquisite sailing conditions and friendly fellowship.

Five races will be held from Friday afternoon to Sunday, and is open to all classes of off-the-beach sailing craft.

Five of a class being scored as individual fleets.

Sailors will be competing for a number of annual championships and cups, including the South Queensland Championship for 16ft Skiffs, Beresford Cup for 16ft Skiffs, Cyril Herbert Cup for 13ft Skiffs, 125 Queensland Titles, Hervey Bay Laser Championship, and the Hervey Bay Sabot Championship.